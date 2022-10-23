



1) Coins discovered under kitchen floor in Yorkshire home sell for over £600,000 at auction

A group of coins found under the floor of an 18th century house in Yorkshire has sold at Spink.

2) Chinese brush pot stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a ‘Transitional period’ brush pot that made over 150-times estimate in Scotland.

3) Lowry seascape takes high six-figure sum at North Yorkshire saleroom

A seascape from the early 1940s by LS Lowry (1887-1976) sold for a hammer price of £840,000 at Tennants.

4) A model of the Sir John Betjeman statue from St Pancras station among five lots to watch

With estimates from £1200-5000, our pick five previews of items coming up at auction included a sculpture of the poet Sir John Betjeman.

5) War dog Rob's 'animal VC' Dickin Medal sells for record £140,000 in London auction

A ‘Victoria Cross’ for animals awarded to Rob, a black-and-white collie-retriever who served with paratroops and the SAS, sold for a record £140,000 at auction.

