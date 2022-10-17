Roland Arkell





1. John Betjeman sculpture

This bronze by British sculpture Martin Jennings (b.1957) was a model for the full-scale sculpture of Sir John Betjeman which has stood in St Pancras station since the opening of the Eurostar terminal in 2007.

Betjeman was passionate about the station, as he was about Victorian architecture, and was the founder of The Victorian Society.

The sculpture is to be offered in a sale of Modern & Contemporary Art at Dreweatts in Newbury on October 19, estimated at £2000-3000.

2. Paul Sandby watercolour

The Country House Collections sale conducted by Adam’s at Townely Hall, Drogheda, on October 17-18 includes this Paul Sandby (1731-1809) watercolour and gouache of the castle and bridge at Enniscorthy.

Inscribed on the original canvas lining Enniscorthy, in the county of Wexford, Ireland, it is one of only a small number of watercolours and gouaches by Sandby of the east coast of Ireland. No details of a visit there survived and certainly this scene and a view of Carrick Ferry (also in Wexford) were painted and then engraved for The Virtuosi’s Museum (1778), after sketches by amateur Irish artist John Dawson of Emo Court, County Laois.

It has a 19th century label for Tooth’s Repository of the Arts, Lincoln, and was previously sold by both Mallett and Martyn Gregory.

Estimate: €3000-5000.

3. Creamware teapot

The sale of Commemoratives, Fairings, Stevengraphs and Pot Lids at Historical & Collectable taking place on October 18 includes this rare creamware teapot, c.1770.

Inscribed with lines of verse attributed to Richard Duke from his 1717 poem The Review, it reads Health to the Sick, Honour to the Brave, Success to the Lover and Freedom to the Slave.

Although pieces of this type were traditionally attributed to Robinson & Rhodes of Leeds, they may have also been made in Staffordshire where similar sherds have been found.

An example of this teapot in the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery is attributed to the Wedgwood factory: Josiah Wedgwood himself being a staunch supporter of the antislavery movement

Despite its obvious condition issues, it is estimated at £1200-1800.

4. Norfolk silver trefid spoon

The spoon has the Norwich town mark (a castle upon lion), the date letter and engraved initials for 1676, and the maker’s mark for Arthur Haslewood II, a member of the Haslewood family of silversmiths that prospered for three generations from c.1625-1740.

Arthur Haselwood II was the husband of Elizabeth Haselwood (1644-1715), who is today celebrated as the only woman silversmith known to have worked in the city. They are buried in the same tomb in St Andrew’s Church, Norwich.

5. Worcester porcelain ‘Patience’ teapot

An 1882 Royal Worcester porcelain ‘Patience’ teapot designed by RW Binns, modelled by James Hadley, is estimated at £3000-5000 in Denhams’ October 19 auction in Horsham, West Sussex.

The teapot was designed as a jibe at Oscar Wilde and followers of the Aesthetic Movement, particularly inspired by Gilbert and Sullivan’s 1881 opera Patience, which satirised the excesses of some Aesthetes of the 1880s.