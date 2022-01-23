Most Read.jpg

1) The death penny ‘issued in error’ to a deserter

The ubiquitous First World War memorial plaques – the ‘death penny’ – need to have a posthumous recipient of note to sell for anything more than £50-100.

Memorial plaque to Pte Alfred Ansted – estimate £2400-2800 at Dix Noonan Webb.

2) Plea to help track down stolen coins after machete-wielding thieves strike at Solihull fair

A group of coins were stolen from the London & Midland Coin Fairs taking place at the National Motorcycle Museum earlier this month.

3) Previews: our latest selection of 12 upcoming lots

ATG’s pick of 12 previews from UK sales includes a William and Mary chest of drawers discovered in a garage.

William and Mary oyster veneered inlaid and cross banded walnut chest of drawers – estimate £700-1000 at Plymouth Auction Rooms on February 2.

4) Government undertakes Ivory Act survey for “awareness campaign”

The UK government has launched a survey for dealers and auction house specialists to help develop an awareness campaign on the Ivory Act.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said last year that the Ivory Act would be enforced from spring 2022.

5) Bonhams aims for a European and online boost with Bukowskis purchase

Auction house Bonhams has bought Scandinavian firm Bukowskis.

Bukowskis headquarters and saleroom in Stockholm.

