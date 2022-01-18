Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

In a statement from West Midlands Police force it said: “We're investigating after a large quantity of antique and collectable coins were stolen during an armed robbery in Coventry Road, Solihull, at around 2.45pm on January 9.

“Two masked offenders - understood to be armed with a machete - assaulted two men as they grabbed items and made off in a vehicle. Fortunately the men were not seriously injured.”

Photos or details of the coins have not yet been released.

The police is investigating CCTV and other avenues to try to identify the offenders.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via its website https://west-midlands.police.uk/ or call 101 quoting crime reference number 20/1974308/21.