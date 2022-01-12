Laura Chesters



The Act was given Royal Assent in December 2018 but the enforcement was delayed due to the administrative and legal changes needed to be in place around the workings of the new law as well as a legal challenge mounted by antiques dealers under the Friends of Antique Cultural Treasures (FACT) Ltd, a lobby group set up to fight the near-total ban.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) last year said it would be enforced from spring 2022.

Ahead of this, Defra said it is working on the awareness campaign to aid the “understanding of the ivory ban and to support compliance among commercial dealers of ivory and members of the public”.

The survey was due to end on January 14 but this has been extended to January 21 and is available via Defra here.

Defra said it is “inviting views from the sector, via a short survey, to help ensure that our campaign is as effective as possible”.

As part of the campaign it is believed Defra is drawing up educational material to explain the new law. Among the questions in the brief survey is the topic of whether this takes the shape of leaflets, posters, digital products and newsletters.

Defra asks anyone with questions to contact Tom.Edwards@defra.gov.uk.