1) Movers and shakers including the shortest retirement in the art and antiques sector

Among the latest appointments is a new face at Bonhams Knightsbridge.

2) Pick of the week: Murder most foul but fascinating jug bid to 27-times estimate

The murder of William Weare in the Hertfordshire village of Radlett in 1823 has been called the first trial by newspaper.

3) Top selling mahogany dining table stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a George IV mahogany extending dining table with a label for Joseph Bexfield of Norwich that made six times estimate in Bath.

4) Pilkingtons charger given as a wedding present is among five lots to watch this week

With estimates from £150-8000, here are five previews of items coming up at auction.

5) Jewellery of distinction made in Newlyn

The artists’ enclave of Newlyn in Cornwall was not exclusively a colony of painters.

