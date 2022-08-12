Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Movers and shakers including the shortest retirement in the art and antiques sector

Among the latest appointments is a new face at Bonhams Knightsbridge.

Fiona Baker

Fiona Baker has joined Bonhams.

2) Pick of the week: Murder most foul but fascinating jug bid to 27-times estimate

The murder of William Weare in the Hertfordshire village of Radlett in 1823 has been called the first trial by newspaper.

img_6-1.jpg

Radlett Murder Sunderland pink lustre jug – £5500 at Kinghams.

3) Top selling mahogany dining table stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a George IV mahogany extending dining table with a label for Joseph Bexfield of Norwich that made six times estimate in Bath.

Mahogany extending dining table

George IV mahogany extending dining table with cabinet maker’s label for Joseph Bexfield, Norwich – £7200 at Aldridges of Bath.

4) Pilkingtons charger given as a wedding present is among five lots to watch this week

With estimates from £150-8000, here are five previews of items coming up at auction.

img_26-5.jpg

Pilkingtons Lancastrian St George and the Dragon charger – estimate £5000-8000 at Cotswold Auction Company.

5) Jewellery of distinction made in Newlyn

The artists’ enclave of Newlyn in Cornwall was not exclusively a colony of painters.

img_19-3.jpg

Arts & Crafts necklace, c.1900, signed Newlyn Enamel to each plaque – £950 at Sworders.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 4-10, 2022.

 

Tags: