Laura Chesters, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Bonhams UK

Decorative arts and design specialist Fiona Baker (above) has joined Bonhams Knightsbridge as a senior specialist.

In what may have been the shortest retirement ever in the art and antiques sector, Baker has returned to work after retiring earlier this summer from her role at Roseberys, where she was head of its design department for the past four and half years.

She was tempted back to work by Dan Tolson, Bonhams’ international director of modern decorative art & design, who is a former colleague from Christie’s and Phillips where they had both worked.

Baker said: “As a result I am now working part-time for Bonhams and will be based at the Knightsbridge office. It’s a small world.”

Baker, senior specialist in 20th century decorative arts and design, will work with Gemma Sanders, head of 20th century decorative arts, who returns from maternity leave in September. Their first sale together will be in December. Bonhams’ design department (led by Marcus MacDonald and Nicola Krohman) will hold its next sale at Bond Street in October.

At Roseberys, it reorganised its decorative arts & modern design department and Jo Lloyd joined from Bonhams earlier this year.

Chiswick Auctions

Chiswick Auctions has launched a new department and hired a new specialist to run it. Elizabeth Wormald, previously at Roseberys for three years, joins Chiswick and will lead its new Modern & Contemporary prints department.

Wormald, who has a background in Japanese contemporary art, plans her first auction at Chiswick on October 5.

Chiswick Auctions recently moved to a new saleroom and has plans to expand its departments and staff, see ATG issue 2543 for more.

Bonhams US

Bianca Cutait has joined Bonhams as a senior specialist in the Post-War & Contemporary art department, based in Miami (also with a focus on Latin America).

Originally from São Paulo, she has worked in many different aspects of the art industry in Brazil as well as the US and Switzerland. Prior to joining Bonhams, she founded Arte Fundamental, an international art advisory firm with a gallery in Miami. She has written widely on the art market for various publications.

Bonhams has also appointed Katelyn Matusik as director of trusts and estates for the Midwest, based in Chicago.

She had previously spent seven years at Hindman Auctions in Chicago, holding roles in the Asian works of Art department, business development and trusts and estates. In her last position as director of appraisals and valuations Matusik established a new appraisals department for Hindman.

Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions of Dallas has announced that Joe Orlando has joined its sports department as executive vice president.

He is a former CEO of Collectors Universe, Inc and president of Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA).

JG Autographs

Collectables firm JG Autographs has started to hold auctions, with the first running online until August 23.

Branded JG.Limited, its inaugural 500-lot History & Culture timed sale has items related to John F Kennedy, Thomas Jefferson, the Wright Brothers, Harry Truman, Al Capone and other historical notables.

JG Autographs, of Danvers, Massachusetts, was founded in 1997 by Jared A Gendron and has been handling rare autographs and historical artefacts from around the globe and across multiple centuries for nearly 20 years.