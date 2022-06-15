Laura Chesters





Running from Wednesday June 29 to Saturday July 2, the Summer Event will include exhibitions by Asian Art in London participants, a programme of daily talks and events, a downloadable self-guided Asian Art in London Summer Trail and an open evening on July 1.

Among the businesses participating are galleries Marchant, John Eskenazi, Grosvenor Gallery, Eskenazi and auction house Chiswick Auctions.

Beginning in 1998, Asian Art in London focuses on art and historic objects from across Asia and takes place every autumn hosting an array of dealer shows, auctions, receptions and seminars.

In 2020 it launched a two-section format with one week focused on Indian & Islamic art and one on East Asian art.

To view information on the full programme, download the Asian Art in London Summer Trail and sign up for talks and events.