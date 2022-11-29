Laura Chesters





Running from December 2-22, it features more than 30 items that had once furnished Fowler’s residence, The Hunting Lodge in Hampshire.

Lady Colefax began decorating in 1930 and was joined by decorator and designer Fowler in the 1940s. They opened their eponymous decorating shop in 1944 in Mayfair, later moving to Pimlico Road.

The sale at the showroom is called the John Fowler & Imogen Taylor Collection. Taylor joined the company in 1949 and was Fowler’s assistant for 17 years. By 1968 she was a partner, remaining with the firm until her retirement in 1999.

Fowler purchased The Hunting Lodge, an 18th century folly, in 1947 and it was his home until his death in 1977. Fowler bequeathed the contents of his home to his friends.

Taylor said: “I was lucky enough to be a recipient. I purchased a house in Burgundy on my retirement, which I filled with pieces of furniture and pictures that John left me.” She is now selling the contents of this home.

Sale highlights from The Hunting Lodge include almost the entire contents of the dining room such as a fruitwood tilt top dining table and a marble top walnut commode.