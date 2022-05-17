Laura Chesters





More than 120 galleries and dealers have stands at the event which is scheduled to run from June 30-July 6 with a preview day on June 29.

The event is the first physical Masterpiece London since 2019. The number of exhibitors is reduced on the previous, pre-pandemic, level of around 150.

This year it overlaps with TEFAF Maastricht which had moved from its usual March date to June 25-30 (with an invitation-only preview on June 24 and the morning of June 25).

In addition to the galleries at the fair, two monumental lights installations by artist Anila Agha (represented by Sundaram Tagore Gallery) will be on display at the entrance of the fair.

The line-up at Masterpiece London can be found online on the Masterpiece website and below:

3812 Gallery

88 Gallery

A Lighthouse Called Kanata

Adrian Alan

Adrian Sassoon Ltd

Adrian Sutton

Advanced Graphics

Afridi Gallery

Alan Wheatley Art

Alessandra di Castro

Annely Juda Fine Art

Anthony Outred

ArtAncient

Arusha Gallery

Bastian

Boccara

Bowman Sculpture

Butchoff Antiques

Carter Marsh & Co

Charles Ede

Charlie Smith London

Chatila

Christopher Kingzett Fine Art

CINDY CHAO The Art Jewel

Crane Kalman

David Aaron

Dhoomimal Gallery

Dickinson

Didier

DK Engineering

E&H Manners

Edward Barnsley Workshop

Edward Hurst Antiques

Elliot Davies Fine Art

Everard Read

Fileman Antiques

Fine Minerals International

Flowers Gallery

Galeria Cortina

Galerie Henze & Ketterer & Triebold

Galerie Von Vertes

Geoffrey Diner Gallery

Gladwell & Patterson

Godson & Coles

Grima

Blairman & Sons

HackelBury Fine Art

Hatchwell Antiques

Howard Walwyn Fine Antique Clocks

Huxley Parlour

Imperial Art

Ingleby

Jacksons

James Freeman Gallery

James Graham-Stewart

James Hyman Gallery

John Mitchell Fine Paintings

Jonathan Clark & Co

Jonathan Cooper

Karen Taylor Fine Art

Koopman Rare Art

Long-Sharp Gallery

Lyndsey Ingram

MacConnal-Mason

Marc Straus Gallery

Marlborough Gallery

Michael Hoppen Gallery

Michael Lipitch

Michele Beiny

ModernityMoussaieff Jewellers

Muccaccia

N&I Franklin

Offer Waterman

Opera Gallery

Osborne Samuel

Oscar Graf

Pangolin London

Patrick & Ondine Mestdagh

Patrick Heide Contemporary Art

Perrin Fine Art

Peter Harrington

Philip Mould & Company

Piano Nobile

Portland Gallery

Portuondo

Richard Green

RIVA / Ventura UK

Robert Young Antiques

Robertaebasta

Robilant + Voena

Rolleston

Ronald Phillips

Rose Uniacke

S J Phillips

Sabbadini

Sandra Cronan

Sarah Myerscough Gallery

Scultura Italiana di Dario Mottola

Shapero Rare Books / Shapero Modern

Simon Teakle Fine Jewelry

Somlo Antiques

Steve Sly Japanese Art

Sundaram Tagore

Tang Contemporary

The Gallery of Everything

The Parker Gallery

The Redfern Gallery

The Sladmore Gallery

Tobias Birch

Tristan Hoare Gallery

Univers du Bronze

Valerio Turchi Roma

Van Cleef & Arpels

Van der Meij Fine Arts

Verdura / Belperron

Vigo Gallery

W. Warner Antiques

Waddington Custot

Wartski

Waterhouse & Dodd

Whitford Fine Art

Wick Antiques

Willoughby Gerrish