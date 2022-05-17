More than 120 galleries and dealers have stands at the event which is scheduled to run from June 30-July 6 with a preview day on June 29.
The event is the first physical Masterpiece London since 2019. The number of exhibitors is reduced on the previous, pre-pandemic, level of around 150.
This year it overlaps with TEFAF Maastricht which had moved from its usual March date to June 25-30 (with an invitation-only preview on June 24 and the morning of June 25).
In addition to the galleries at the fair, two monumental lights installations by artist Anila Agha (represented by Sundaram Tagore Gallery) will be on display at the entrance of the fair.
The line-up at Masterpiece London can be found online on the Masterpiece website and below:
3812 Gallery
88 Gallery
A Lighthouse Called Kanata
Adrian Alan
Adrian Sassoon Ltd
Adrian Sutton
Advanced Graphics
Afridi Gallery
Alan Wheatley Art
Alessandra di Castro
Annely Juda Fine Art
Anthony Outred
ArtAncient
Arusha Gallery
Bastian
Boccara
Bowman Sculpture
Butchoff Antiques
Carter Marsh & Co
Charles Ede
Charlie Smith London
Chatila
Christopher Kingzett Fine Art
CINDY CHAO The Art Jewel
Crane Kalman
David Aaron
Dhoomimal Gallery
Dickinson
Didier
DK Engineering
E&H Manners
Edward Barnsley Workshop
Edward Hurst Antiques
Elliot Davies Fine Art
Everard Read
Fileman Antiques
Fine Minerals International
Flowers Gallery
Galeria Cortina
Galerie Henze & Ketterer & Triebold
Galerie Von Vertes
Geoffrey Diner Gallery
Gladwell & Patterson
Godson & Coles
Grima
Blairman & Sons
HackelBury Fine Art
Hatchwell Antiques
Howard Walwyn Fine Antique Clocks
Huxley Parlour
Imperial Art
Ingleby
Jacksons
James Freeman Gallery
James Graham-Stewart
James Hyman Gallery
John Mitchell Fine Paintings
Jonathan Clark & Co
Jonathan Cooper
Karen Taylor Fine Art
Koopman Rare Art
Long-Sharp Gallery
Lyndsey Ingram
MacConnal-Mason
Marc Straus Gallery
Marlborough Gallery
Michael Hoppen Gallery
Michael Lipitch
Michele Beiny
ModernityMoussaieff Jewellers
Muccaccia
N&I Franklin
Offer Waterman
Opera Gallery
Osborne Samuel
Oscar Graf
Pangolin London
Patrick & Ondine Mestdagh
Patrick Heide Contemporary Art
Perrin Fine Art
Peter Harrington
Philip Mould & Company
Piano Nobile
Portland Gallery
Portuondo
Richard Green
RIVA / Ventura UK
Robert Young Antiques
Robertaebasta
Robilant + Voena
Rolleston
Ronald Phillips
Rose Uniacke
S J Phillips
Sabbadini
Sandra Cronan
Sarah Myerscough Gallery
Scultura Italiana di Dario Mottola
Shapero Rare Books / Shapero Modern
Simon Teakle Fine Jewelry
Somlo Antiques
Steve Sly Japanese Art
Sundaram Tagore
Tang Contemporary
The Gallery of Everything
The Parker Gallery
The Redfern Gallery
The Sladmore Gallery
Tobias Birch
Tristan Hoare Gallery
Univers du Bronze
Valerio Turchi Roma
Van Cleef & Arpels
Van der Meij Fine Arts
Verdura / Belperron
Vigo Gallery
W. Warner Antiques
Waddington Custot
Wartski
Waterhouse & Dodd
Whitford Fine Art
Wick Antiques
Willoughby Gerrish