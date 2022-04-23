Laura Chesters





René Lalique (1860-1945) was a French glass designer known for items such as perfume bottles, vases and table ornaments, small boxes, drinking vessels, a wide variety of light fittings and car mascots.

He was also a successful jewellery designer.

Lalique moved his family to the Wingen-sur-Moder area in the early 1920s and opened the factory in 1922.

His former home nearby is now a hotel and restaurant and the French state-run Musee Lalique is in the same village.

