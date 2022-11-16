Laura Chesters





Traders at Hampstead Antique & Craft Emporium were told at the end of October that the centre will close on January 7 and they have until January 6 to clear their stock.

Around 25 traders are effected by the closure.

Dealer Alexandra Porter, with a group of around 15 traders, began a petition to fight the closure plans and has gathered more than 600 signatures.

The group has been in touch with local MP Tulip Siddiq and Hampstead councillor Linda Chung and is looking into the possibility of registering the building as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) which could give the dealers more time.

If they were successful in registering it as an ACV then if the owner wishes to sell the building it must contact the council who gives a six month moratorium period, giving the community group a chance to find a buyer to keep its community use.

Porter said: “If we could register it as an ACV we could work with the landlord to find an empathetic buyer that could buy it and keep it as a market building with the traders.”

Porter said to support the ACV application signatures and written testimonies from locala to support its importance are needed.

The emporium, on the corner of Heath Street and Perrins Court, is a former Victorian stables and has been trading as an antiques centre since atleast 1967.

Porter added: The message to the landlord is that it is a very valuable community asset to Hampstead and it should be sold to be kept as a market.”

However the owner of the building, landlord Staplepine, said the Emporium will definitely close on January 7 but it made no comment on its plans for the site.

The petition and information can be found at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/p/Savehampsteademporium