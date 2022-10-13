Laura Chesters





The event features panels of experts including from Cranfield Forensic Institute, Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) and the Rijksmuseum

Topics covered throughout the day includes the role of forensics in setting standards in the artworld, the impact of forensics on condition reports and science and the connoisseur

The Application of Forensic Science and Technology in the Art Trade will take place on November 14 at The Apothecary’s Hall in Blackfriars Lane in London, the location where its office is now based.

Julian Radcliffe, founder and chairman of The Art Loss Register said "to my knowledge this is the first time that a seminar on forensics in the art world has been undertaken".