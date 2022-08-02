Frances Allitt





Its normal February run was cancelled due to road closures around the venue, the Grandstand Pavilion at Chester Racecourse, an issue which came to light at last September’s run.

Organiser Sue Ede of Cooper Events described that edition as “difficult” with road closures more significant that the team believed. With businesses still struggling to return to normal after Covid restrictions, she says, the timing was poor.

“[We] were severely hampered by the widespread perception that getting in and out of Chester by car was very difficult,” Ede says. “Our usual customers cannot be blamed for staying away from the fair. This meant we felt we could not return until this autumn when the roadworks are finished and business in Chester is back to normal.”

The event returns from October 5-7 hosting more than 40 exhibitors.

Ede added: “We will be pulling out all the stops to ensure this fair proves successful.”





