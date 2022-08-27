Frances Allitt





Representing 500 years of art history and valued at more than $1bn, Visionary: The Paul G Allen collection takes place in November at Christie’s New York. All proceeds are dedicated to philanthropy.

So far only two works have been released as highlights of the sale. The first is one of Cezanne’s depictions of La montagne Sainte-Victoire painted between 1888-90, which has an estimate in excess of $100m.

The other is Jasper Johns’ Small False Start (1960), estimated to make over $50m.

Allen is also known to have owned works by Claude Monet, Gustav Klimt, David Hockney and Jan Brueghel the Younger.

If the sale reaches the $1bn mark, it will surpass the record auction total for a single-owner sale which is currently held by Sotheby’s. It achieved a total of $922m for the collection of Linda and Harry Macklowe sold in two parts last November.









