Matt Ball





The Antiques Trade Gazette Award for an Outstanding Indian & Islamic Work of Art from an Auction House goes to Roseberys for the rare early illustration to a mid-13th century obscene poem. Dating from the 16th century, it represents an important discovery relating to a little-known poem. It will be offered for sale on October 28 with an estimate of £3000-5000.

The Apollo Award for an Outstanding Indian & Islamic Work of Art from a Dealer goes to Runjeet Singh for the 18th century Maharani dhal (shield). It features a depiction in black and gold paint of a complex and eye-catching procession of which a large proportion is made up of Royal and courtly women.

The winners of the East Asian Art awards will be announced next week.

Asian Art in London runs until November 5.