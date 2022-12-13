Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Rising costs and a reluctance to commit from dealers led to the decision by the organisers.

In a message to exhibitors the organisers of Art & Antiques for Everyone (AAfE) fair said: “Unfortunately, we have not had the take up we were hoping for, with many of you waiting out the current uncertainty. As a result, we have also taken the decision that at the present time it is just too challenging for us to consider running the 2023 editions.”

Its most recent event took place from November 24-27 but it had suffered at the hands of the pandemic with many of its events cancelled during 2020 and 2021.

The organisers said it hopes “to return in the future but must be realistic that in the current economic climate that may not be for some time”.

AAfE added: “We know that this is a disappointing decision for us all – we bought the fairs with such hope in 2019, but we think we all need to accept that COVID, war and inflation have brought us to this point.”

Dan Leyland of MaD Events acquired AAfE from Clarion Events in 2019. It was launched in 1986.