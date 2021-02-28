Laura Chesters



The group, formed in 1991 to work with members of the public to support the work of BADA’s Cultural and Educational Trust, has announced a new run for the spring.

Focused on promoting learning and expertise in the fine art and antiques trade, the events take the form of lectures and tours.

In March there is a Zoom video lecture on Apethorpe Palace titled ‘A House Back From The Brink’ which takes place on March 11. It is £15 to take part. The Jacobean manor house had been nearly derelict and was bought by Baron von Pfetten (Jean Christophe Iseux) in 2014, renamed Apethorpe Palace, renovated and partly opened to the public.

On March 17 a Zoom video lecture covers ‘The Antique Dealer in Fact & Fiction’ which is also £15. The light-hearted talk, hosted by Mark Westgarth, associate professor in art history and museum studies at the University of Leeds, will cover examples from Dickens to Lovejoy.

For those in need of an Arts & Crafts fix a virtual tour on Zoom will examine the David Parr House in Cambridge. The house was once owned by artist-painter and decorator David Parr, who worked for Cambridge decorative arts firm FR Leach & Sons. He painted and decorated his own small house in the Arts & Crafts style that he was creating for wealthy clients in his day job. The small terraced house is now a charitable trust. Tickets for March 24 are £18.

For a touch of pure luxury try a lecture on Madame de Pompadour and the porcelain of Sevres which is on April 7 and priced at £15.

Details of how to sign up are on the BADA Friends website.