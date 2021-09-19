Most Read.jpg

1) How long is it ‘fair and reasonable’ to wait for a bidder to settle a £354,000 bill?

A legal dispute that explored how long it is ‘fair and reasonable’ to wait for a buyer to pay for a six-figure purchase has concluded.

Blue and white bowls

The near pair of Yongzheng blue and white ‘dragon and phoenix’ bowls ‘sold’ for £280,000 (£354,000 including premium) at Semley Auctioneers in 2020. The bowls are believed to have been a gift to the late owner Martin Robert Morland while he was stationed in Burma.

2) Stolen Anglo-Saxon brooch returned to museum after 26 years

An Anglo-Saxon brooch stolen from Rutland County Museum has been returned 26 years after it went missing.

Anglo Saxon brooch

The recovered Anglo Saxon brooch returned to Rutland Museum.

3) Banksy’s shredded canvas ‘Love is in the Bin’ returns to Sotheby’s

Billed as “an audacious piece of performance art” by Sotheby’s, although viewed by others as a publicity stunt, the half-shredded Banksy painting Love is in the Bin is returning to auction with its estimate bumped up.

Banksy's ‘Love is in the Bin’

Banksy's ‘Love is in the Bin’ – estimated at £4m-6m at Sotheby’s.

4) Not bad for a sewer find – 400-year-old candlestick proves 'where there’s muck there’s brass'

With the unusual provenance of having been dug out of a London sewer, this 15th or early 16th century copper alloy candlestick underlined the truth of the maxim that where there’s muck there’s brass.

img_20-5.jpg

15th or 16th century north European copper alloy candlestick – £3000 at Canterbury Auction Galleries.

5) Rare 17th century longcase clock stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare Edinburgh longcase clock that tripled its estimate in a Scottish auction.

Longcase by Andrew Brown of Edinburgh

Month-going marquetry longcase by Andrew Brown of Edinburgh – £36,000 at Lyon & Turnbull.

 

 

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 9-15, 2021.

