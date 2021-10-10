ATG Reporter



1) Rare piece of Polar memorabilia flies above estimate at Ipswich auction

A fine lot of Polar memorabilia surfaced at Lockdales in Ipswich. It came by descent from William Lashly (1867-1940), chief stoker during the ill-fated Terra Nova expedition to Antartica in 1911-12.

2) Greek dealer offers £100,000 reward for stolen coins

Coins and collectables dealer SVcollector in Athens suffered a theft of its coins from a hotel room in London following the Coinex fair.

3) Art dealership Tomasso hit by break-in

A group of sculptures and works of art has been stolen during an overnight raid at central London dealership Tomasso.

4) Classic country house offering brings spectacular selection of lots

An Irish castle soon to be turned into hotel and spa furnished a remarkable sale.

5) Clarice Cliff film role for Antiques Roadshow auctioneer

Auctioneer Will Farmer will move from the small to the big screen this autumn when he appears in a new feature film on the life of Clarice Cliff.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 30-October 6, 2021.