1) Rare piece of Polar memorabilia flies above estimate at Ipswich auction

A fine lot of Polar memorabilia surfaced at Lockdales in Ipswich. It came by descent from William Lashly (1867-1940), chief stoker during the ill-fated Terra Nova expedition to Antartica in 1911-12.

Antarctic Expedition memorial plaque

The Antarctic Expedition memorial plaque from c.1913 which sold at Lockdales along with other items relating to William Lashly. They were offered together as a single lot that fetched £2700.

2) Greek dealer offers £100,000 reward for stolen coins

Coins and collectables dealer SVcollector in Athens suffered a theft of its coins from a hotel room in London following the Coinex fair.

Christos Pouloglou

SVcollector’s Christos Pouloglou is offering a reward of £100,000 for the return of his missing coins.

3) Art dealership Tomasso hit by break-in

A group of sculptures and works of art has been stolen during an overnight raid at central London dealership Tomasso.

Portrait of Sophocles

Among the 10 missing sculptures is this 20in (51cm) high Roman probable portrait of Sophocles (after a Greek marble), 2nd century AD.

4) Classic country house offering brings spectacular selection of lots

An Irish castle soon to be turned into hotel and spa furnished a remarkable sale.

img_12-4.jpg

One of a pair of Irish carved giltwood and gesso side tables – €168,000 (£143,600) at Fonsie Mealy.

5) Clarice Cliff film role for Antiques Roadshow auctioneer

Auctioneer Will Farmer will move from the small to the big screen this autumn when he appears in a new feature film on the life of Clarice Cliff.

Will Farmer

Clarice Cliff fan and Fieldings auctioneer Will Farmer. Image courtesy of Fieldings.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 30-October 6, 2021.

