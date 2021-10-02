Laura Chesters



SVcollector’s Christos Pouloglou had stored the coins in his hotel room following the exhibition nearby and had left his room for dinner on the evening of Saturday, September 25. When he returned he found his room had been ransacked and more than 150 coins taken.

Pouloglou reported the incident to the hotel and police and has put up £100,000 of his own money as a reward for the return of the coins.

Pouloglou said: “I am still waiting for a reply from the police department. The CEO of the hotel informed me that he is cooperating with the police. That’s all we know so far.”

Anyone with information on this incident should call 101 quoting number CRIS 6536564/21 from the Metropolitan Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Among the 150 missing coins, believed to have a value of £500,000 are:

1838 Victoria gold sovereign

1858 Napoleon 100 franc

1935 George V silver jubilee proof

1866 Sydney Australia one sovereign

For a full list of the stolen coins contact SVcollector via https://www.svcollector.com/en/