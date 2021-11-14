Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Auction record for Rolling Stones poster

A rare concert poster promoting The Rolling Stones’ run at the Windsor R&B club in the early Sixties sold for a record sum.

Rolling Stones poster

The rare concert poster promoting The Rolling Stones’ run at a Windsor R&B club in the early Sixties sold at Dawsons in Maidenhead.

2) Rediscovered Fabergé T-Rex takes five-figure sum at US auction

A rare Fabergé jade carving of a Tyrannosaurus Rex emerged for sale at a US regional auction house.

Fabergé T-Rex

A Fabergé nephrite jade figure of a Tyrannosaurus Rex with rose cut diamond eyes - $65,000 at Clarke Auctions in New York.

3) ‘Largest ever’ Anglo-Saxon coin hoard discovered in UK

The largest ever Anglo-Saxon gold coin hoard discovered in the UK has been declared treasure after a complex inquest into the case.

Anglo Saxon coin hoard

The west Norfolk hoard included 131 gold coins (mostly Frankish tremisses plus nine gold solidi from the Byzantine empire).

4) White gloves for Parry as teapot brings £1.7m

The highlight of Bonhams’ Chinese art series conducted in London last week was the sale of the Parry collection of Chinese art.

Qianlong period teapot

An early Qianlong period Beijing enamel teapot – £1.7m at Bonhams.

5) Vietnamese headdress makes 1000-times guide

An elaborate headdress worn by a senior Vietnamese official drew extraordinary bidding when it was offered at Barcelona auction house Balclis.

Vietnamese headdress

A headdress worn by a senior Vietnamese official – €600,000 (£509,203) at Balclis.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 4-10, 2021.

Tags: