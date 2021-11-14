ATG Reporter



1) Auction record for Rolling Stones poster

A rare concert poster promoting The Rolling Stones’ run at the Windsor R&B club in the early Sixties sold for a record sum.

2) Rediscovered Fabergé T-Rex takes five-figure sum at US auction

A rare Fabergé jade carving of a Tyrannosaurus Rex emerged for sale at a US regional auction house.

3) ‘Largest ever’ Anglo-Saxon coin hoard discovered in UK

The largest ever Anglo-Saxon gold coin hoard discovered in the UK has been declared treasure after a complex inquest into the case.

4) White gloves for Parry as teapot brings £1.7m

The highlight of Bonhams’ Chinese art series conducted in London last week was the sale of the Parry collection of Chinese art.

5) Vietnamese headdress makes 1000-times guide

An elaborate headdress worn by a senior Vietnamese official drew extraordinary bidding when it was offered at Barcelona auction house Balclis.

