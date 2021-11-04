Roland Arkell



The red and black printed single sheet design for the Ricky Tick R&B club night at the Thames Hotel, Windsor, attracted huge interest before selling at Dawsons in Maidenhead. The price, many times the £800-1200 estimate, is thought to be a record for a Stones poster.

The band first played at the Ricky Tick on December 14th, 1962 (the first ever gig with Bill Wyman on bass) and appeared there again close to 40 times over the next two years. The poster was designed by Bob McGrath, the leader of the Hogsnort Rupert R&B band who produced a number of poster designs for the club in its glory years. This poster features on the cover of the book As You Were: The True Adventures of the Ricky-Tick Club by John and Colin Mansfield (2019).

While Stones posters from later eras survive in some number, the ephemeral issues from the band’s formative years are great rarities. Posters for appearances at the Colston Hall, Bristol in September 1965 sold for £13,000 (at Bushey Auctions of Hertfordshire in 2017) and for £12,000 (at Omega Auctions in February this year). A 1964 promotion for a concert at Colston Hall sold for £15,000 at East Bristol Auctions in November 2019.

The record for a concert poster is the $110,000 (£88,000) bid at Heritage in Dallas in 2020 for a 1966 poster for The Beatles ‘last tour’ appearance at the Shea Stadium in Queens, New York.