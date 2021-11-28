ATG Reporter



1) Moose not on the loose

These 4ft 2in (50cm) wide antlers on a massive taxidermy moose (above) were sold at a recent sale at Mitchells Country and Sporting sale.

2) Record price for an IKEA item... made before its flat-pack fame

This Mid-century armchair sold for what is believed to be a record price for IKEA.

3) Prince Albert’s drawings for Queen Victoria's coronet sell at Colchester auction

Prince Albert’s drawings of the diamond and sapphire coronet he designed for Queen Victoria sold at auction.

4) National Trust property secures 18th-century portrait destined for auction after anonymous donor steps in

A portrait by renowned society artist Thomas Hudson (1701-79) has been secured for National Trust property Wimpole Hall in Cambridgeshire.

5) Agnews offers rediscovered Dürer drawing bought for $30 four years ago

This unpublished drawing by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528) is being offered by art dealership Agnews as part of London Art Week (LAW).