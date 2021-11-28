img_32-5.jpg
Moose taxidermy – £4100 at Mitchells.

1) Moose not on the loose

These 4ft 2in (50cm) wide antlers on a massive taxidermy moose (above) were sold at a recent sale at Mitchells Country and Sporting sale.

2) Record price for an IKEA item... made before its flat-pack fame

img_1-2.jpg

A Mid-century IKEA armchair, sold for SKr151,000 (£12,680) at Stadsauktion Sundsvall.

This Mid-century armchair sold for what is believed to be a record price for IKEA.

3) Prince Albert’s drawings for Queen Victoria's coronet sell at Colchester auction

img_17-1.jpg

The coronet itself was saved from export in 2017 following its $6.5m purchase for the V&A by William and Judith Bollinger.

Image copyright: Victoria and Albert Museum London.

Prince Albert’s drawings of the diamond and sapphire coronet he designed for Queen Victoria sold at auction.

4) National Trust property secures 18th-century portrait destined for auction after anonymous donor steps in

img_5-1.jpg

The portrait of Lady Elizabeth Yorke (1725-60) dressed as a shepherdess which will stay at Wimpole Hall.

portrait by renowned society artist Thomas Hudson (1701-79) has been secured for National Trust property Wimpole Hall in Cambridgeshire.

5) Agnews offers rediscovered Dürer drawing bought for $30 four years ago

img_1-1.jpg

The unpublished drawing by Albrecht Dürer being offered by dealer Agnews as part of London Art Week, priced in the eight-figure range.

This unpublished drawing by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528) is being offered by art dealership Agnews as part of London Art Week (LAW).

