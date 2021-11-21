Most Read.jpg

1) Greystoke Castle contents to be sold at auction in Cumbria

The contents of Grade II* listed Greystoke Castle near Penrith is coming to auction at Mitchells in Cockermouth with a selection of fine paintings, furniture and Chinese porcelain.

Greystokes Castle

The Grade II* listed Greystoke Castle near Penrith is an events and hospitality venue.

2) Chinese brush pot stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Kangxi blue and white brush pot that made over 40-times estimate in Essex.

Kangxi blue and white brush pot

Kangxi blue and white brush pot inscribed with the text of Shengzhu de Xianchen Song – £125,000 at Sworders.

3) News In Brief – including news of Marie Antoinette's diamond bracelets selling at auction

A round-up of art and antiques news from the previous seven days, including a sale in Switzerland of Marie Antoinette's bracelets containing 112 diamonds.

img_10-3.jpg

Two diamond bracelets that once belonged to Marie Antoinette – SFr6.2m (£5m) at Christie’s in Geneva.

4) Charles II's mistress lovingly portrayed with cupid and doves

An opportunity to buy a portrait of one of Charles II’s mistresses emerged at a recent Bellmans sale in West Sussex.

img_25-2.jpg

Portrait of Louise Renée de Penancoët de Kérouaille, Duchess of Portsmouth, catalogued as ‘attributed to Henri Gascars’ – £13,000 at Bellmans.

5) Export block issued on 18th century Tipu Sultan throne finial despite valuation doubt

The UK government has issued a temporary export bar for a gold finial that once adorned the throne of Tipu Sultan (1750-99).

Tipu Sultan's gold finial

A gold finial set with rubies, diamonds and emeralds from the throne of Tipu Sultan, the ‘Tiger of Mysore’.

