1) Greystoke Castle contents to be sold at auction in Cumbria

The contents of Grade II* listed Greystoke Castle near Penrith is coming to auction at Mitchells in Cockermouth with a selection of fine paintings, furniture and Chinese porcelain.

2) Chinese brush pot stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Kangxi blue and white brush pot that made over 40-times estimate in Essex.

3) News In Brief – including news of Marie Antoinette's diamond bracelets selling at auction

A round-up of art and antiques news from the previous seven days, including a sale in Switzerland of Marie Antoinette's bracelets containing 112 diamonds.

4) Charles II's mistress lovingly portrayed with cupid and doves

An opportunity to buy a portrait of one of Charles II’s mistresses emerged at a recent Bellmans sale in West Sussex.

5) Export block issued on 18th century Tipu Sultan throne finial despite valuation doubt

The UK government has issued a temporary export bar for a gold finial that once adorned the throne of Tipu Sultan (1750-99).

