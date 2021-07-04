ATG Reporter



1) Pick of the week: £220,000 for enigmatic faces of the Interregnum

Believed to date from the mid-17th century, this double portrait is a fascinating painting on many accounts.

2) Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield calls for help to recover stolen silver

A group of silver and silver plate items have been stolen from the Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield and police are seeking information on the incident.

3) Jewellery dealers invited to take part in new ITV show

Presenter Gok Wan is to host a new TV show and jewellery dealers are asked to take part.

4) Mouseman powder bowl stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes one of Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson’s smaller decorative pieces that made over three-times estimate in Yorkshire.

5) German all-time auction record: Sino-Tibetan bronze takes €9.5m bid at Nagel

Stuttgart auction house Nagel called it ‘beyond doubt one of the most important gilt-bronzes to appear on the market for many years’ – and the monumental Ming dynasty Sino-Tibetan figure of the wrathful deity Vajrabhairava did not disappoint.

