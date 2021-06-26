ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

ITV is launching the show, Bling, which will be focused on jewellery.

The production company is now searching for jewellery dealers, collectors and makers to take part.

The show asks “are you a jewellery dealer that loves buying and selling, or are you someone that has jewellery you never wear? Would you like to sell, fix or customise jewellery? Or are you a qualified expert in buying, selling or repairing vintage jewellery?"



Applications are available here: https://b1.etribez.com/ag/twofour9/bling/welcome.html