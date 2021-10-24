ATG Reporter



1) How a studio sale can transform the market

The remaining works from the studio of Lionel Ellis (1903-88) were on offer at Ewbank's.

2) Orientalist painting authenticated on BBC show 'Fake or Fortune?' heads to auction at Sotheby’s

A picture bought for around £4000 and eventually authenticated as by Jean-Léon Gérôme on the BBC programme 'Fake or Fortune?' will offered at Sotheby’s with an estimate of £80,000-120,000.

3) Yorkshire Museum buys Ryedale Roman Bronzes from London dealer with help from wealthy donor

A hoard of Roman bronzes discovered by metal detectors and sold at auction by Hansons in May has been sold to the Yorkshire Museum by dealer David Aaron.

4) Bidders ponder riddle of the Sphinx statues

A pair of Sphinx garden ornaments estimated at just £300-500 at a Suffolk auction were hammered down at £195,000.

5) A Whitefriars glass vase from the collection of an English pop impresario is among six lots to watch

With estimates from £400-£16,000 a Whitefriars vase was among six previews of upcoming items.

