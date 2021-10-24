most-read.jpg

1) How a studio sale can transform the market

The remaining works from the studio of Lionel Ellis (1903-88) were on offer at Ewbank's.

img_40-1.jpg

'The Descent from the Cross' by Lionel Ellis – £3400 at Ewbank’s.

2) Orientalist painting authenticated on BBC show 'Fake or Fortune?' heads to auction at Sotheby’s

A picture bought for around £4000 and eventually authenticated as by Jean-Léon Gérôme on the BBC programme 'Fake or Fortune?' will offered at Sotheby’s with an estimate of £80,000-120,000.

img_4-3.jpg

'At Prayer', painted in 1858 by Jean-Léon Gérôme, is to be offered at Sotheby’s estimated at £80,000-120,000.

3) Yorkshire Museum buys Ryedale Roman Bronzes from London dealer with help from wealthy donor

A hoard of Roman bronzes discovered by metal detectors and sold at auction by Hansons in May has been sold to the Yorkshire Museum by dealer David Aaron.

hansons-ryedale-ritual-bronzes-2494ne-20-05-2021.jpg

The four bronzes discovered in North Yorkshire that sold for £185,000 at Hansons in May. They have now been sold to the Yorkshire Museum via dealership David Aaron. Image courtesy of Hansons.

4) Bidders ponder riddle of the Sphinx statues

A pair of Sphinx garden ornaments estimated at just £300-500 at a Suffolk auction were hammered down at £195,000.

img_1-2.jpg

The two Sphinx statues sold for £195,000 at Mander.

5) A Whitefriars glass vase from the collection of an English pop impresario is among six lots to watch

With estimates from £400-£16,000 a Whitefriars vase was among six previews of upcoming items.

img_54-8.jpg

The British Art Pottery & Design sale at Woolley & Wallis includes this Whitefriars glass cylindrical vase in the Sage green style estimated at £400-600.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 14-20, 2021.

