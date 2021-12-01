Laura Chesters



Sworders

Mark Wilkinson, who joined Sworders in 2016, has been appointed head of Sworders’ London gallery. Sworders opened the Cecil Court gallery in 2019.

Wilkinson will focus on events and valuations in central London alongside his specialisms including 20th century design, prints, pictures and posters, photography, sporting art and collectables.

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Leonie Grainger as head of its Post-War and Contemporary art department in London. Grainger has more than 15 years’ experience in the art world, working for auction houses and art galleries, most recently SaatchiYates. Previously she worked at Christie’s for nine years where she was senior director in Post-War and Contemporary art.

Julia Ryff is transferring from Bonhams in London to Zurich. The specialist in Impressionist & Modern art and Post-War & Contemporary art will be responsible for growing the market in Switzerland for 20th and 21st century art. Before joining Bonhams in 2019, Ryff worked at Christie’s, Zurich.

Woolley & Wallis

Salisbury auction house Woolley & Wallis has appointed Emily O’Donnell as jewellery department co-ordinator. Previously a teacher, she has a degree in Fine Art from Falmouth University. She will work on W&W’s quarterly jewellery sales.

Sotheby’s France

Thomas Bompard, senior international specialist in Impressionist and Modern art, and Olivier Fau, director of private sales in Paris, have been appointed vice-presidents of Sotheby's France. Alongside Mario Tavella, president of Sotheby's France and chairman of Sotheby's Europe, and Marie-Anne Ginoux, general manager of Sotheby's France, they now join the circle of vice-presidents of Sotheby's France which includes Anne Heilbronn, Aurélie Vandevoorde, Florent Jeanniard, Stefano Moreni and Pierre Mothes, while retaining their functions in Paris.

Hindman Auctions

Hindman Auctions has appointed Christine Broski to oversee business development in Denver and the Rocky Mountain region. She began her career in the art auction industry at Christie’s in London and New York, where she worked with buyers and consignors in the client service and events departments.

Also at Hindman, Bart Monson becomes director and specialist of Western & Wildlife Art, based in Denver.

Nagel

Stuttgart auction house Nagel is opening a Berlin branch on November 30 in the former rooms of the Ruth Schmidt Gallery in Keithstrasse. It joins representative offices already open in Hong Kong, Beijing, Cologne and Munich.

Frieze

Christine Messineo has been appointed director of Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York. She has previously worked at dealerships including New York’s Bortolami gallery and Hannah Hoffman Gallery.

Frieze Los Angeles will take place in a new location at 9900 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills (February 17-20, 2022) and Frieze New York will return to The Shed, Manhattan (May 18-22, 2022).