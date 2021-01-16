Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Thames Valley Police and the Art Loss Register have been notified the collection has been stolen.

It was offered as a lot in an online auction held by Kidson Trigg near Highworth, Swindon, in Wiltshire on November 26.

The mixed lot included three Meissen-style cherubs, a First Period Worcester coffee pot and teabowl, a French cache pot and a rococo-style box. It went missing from Kidson Trigg’s saleroom sometime between November 27 and December 15.

Kidson Trigg hopes to recover the items and return them to the purchaser of the lot.

Anyone with information on this theft should call 101 quoting the police crime reference number 43200426981 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.