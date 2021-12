Laura Chesters



The drawings had been delivered by Royal Mail but were left on a doorstep and were stolen.

Art dealer, historian and journalist Richard Morris, who specialises in 20th century British art, is hoping someone in the trade may be offered them and they can be recovered.

Morris is also offering a reward.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or the police on 101 quoting Crime Reference Number 37/67541/21.