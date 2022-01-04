Laura Chesters



The Winter Antiques Show was scheduled for January 21-30 at the Park Avenue Armory but on December 27 organiser announced its postponement.

In a statement it said: “Due to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in New York City and the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the board of managers of East Side House - the owner and beneficiary of The Winter Show - has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2022 edition of the fair until the spring of 2022.”

The organiser said details of when the new dates might be will be available shortly.

Nearly 70 exhibitors were set to stand at the event, many from the UK who have already shipped their stock over.

The physical edition of the show was in 2020 and it held an online version in 2021.

It is the latest large art and antiques fair to have been postponed or cancelled. Last month The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) announced the March 2022 edition of TEFAF Maastricht was postponed.

The organiser of the BRAFA Art Fair, Foire des Antiquaires de Belgique, announced a new date and venue for the postponed fair last month. BRAFA 2022 will now take place from June 19-26 to the north of the Belgian capital at Brussels Expo in Heysel.