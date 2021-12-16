Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

In a statement issued last night (December 15) the organisers said the “mounting concerns around the global volatility of Covid 19” had led to the decision to postpone the planned March 12-20, 2022 event.

It hopes to reschedule the European fair for later in the year. The TEFAF New York event, scheduled for May 6-10 2022, is currently unaffected and will go ahead.

Hidde van Seggelen, TEFAF Chairman, said: “This was a difficult, but necessary decision, guided by three key concerns: first is the unpredictable nature of Covid 19; second, the significant financial risk to both TEFAF and our exhibitors should the fair be cancelled in the lead up to March; and third is, as always, the health and safety of the TEFAF community, our exhibitors, visitors, sponsors, and partners. TEFAF is a highly-anticipated global benchmark for the art world community and as such, we are exploring all options to ensure the fair takes place during 2022.”

The decision was taken by the board of trustees and the executive committee, comprising 13 dealers who represent the interests of the fair’s exhibitors and seven non-dealers.

As TEFAF Maastricht 2022 has been postponed to a later date, but a date has not yet been confirmed, exhibitors will lose €7500 which is part of a participation fee already paid.

A spokesperson for TEFAF said there will be no further costs to exhibitors at this stage but should it announce a new date, the €7500 will carry over for participating exhibitors.

TEFAF added: “Should the Dutch authorities take decisions that mean TEFAF Maastricht cannot take place in 2022 at all, we do not anticipate that exhibitors will be liable for any more fees i.e. stand rental fee.

“We have little reason to believe a new fair will not take place and terms will be confirmed in the lead up to the fair. Applications for TEFAF Maastricht 2022 will roll over to the new date as and when that is confirmed.”