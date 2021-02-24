Laura Chesters, Alex Capon



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Bishop & Miller Auctioneers

Bishop & Miller has hired three new people to its team in Stowmarket, Suffolk, during recent lockdowns.

John Coffey (above) joined as head of timed auctions. He previously worked at Clarke & Simpson. The firm also hired Charlotte Kerridge as a marketing and PR manager and Zoe Clarke joined as a reception and administration co-ordinator.

The firm is also looking for a picture specialist and a shipping specialist.

Oliver Miller, managing director of Bishop & Miller, said: “To be able to expand our team in a pandemic is absolutely fantastic. We are seeing really strong business growth and we are very excited to be able to add this new wing for timed online auctions to our business which we feel will be a perfect accompaniment to our traditional auctions and will give our customers the flexibility to be able to bid at their leisure.”

Phillips

Phillips Americas has hired Beth Vilinsky as senior international design specialist and senior international design specialist in New York.

She will work with Cordelia Lembo in New York and Meaghan Roddy in Los Angeles, as well as with Phillips’ team of specialists to cultivate networks among collectors, dealers, and curators.

Vilinsky previously spent five years at Bonhams and six years with her own consultancy group and is a specialist in the field of Tiffany and Mid-century Modern 20th century design.

Clevedon Salerooms

Clevedon Salerooms has welcomed Chris Yeo to its team. Yeo will be “playing an important part” in cataloguing the quarterly specialist sales, as well as meeting the public to deal with a broad spectrum of valuation enquiries.

He studied Fine Art Valuation at Southampton Institute, gaining a masters degree. Subsequently he joined Dreweatts, working in several departments, and most recently has worked as a freelance consultant and curator, most notably at The Ken Stradling Collection in Bristol.

Yeo is also well known to many from his appearances on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, where he is part of the ‘Miscellaneous’ team.

Augustus Online Auctions

A new auction house, Augustus Online Auctions, has been launched and its first sale will take place on March 2.

Based in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, the firm is run by antique lighting specialist and restorer Mike Sparks and businessman Ray Wilson.

The launch has been planned for some time and the inaugural auction will offer around 200 lots, primarily pictures. The sale will feature a live auctioneer and will be held at the premises of Excalibur Auctions in nearby Kings Langley.

A schedule of six sales is planned for 2021.

Sparks said: “Setting up an auction house is something I’ve always wanted to do. Despite the pandemic, I don’t think it’s a bad time to be opening. The auction business has been moving more and more online over a long period anyway and the Covid situation has forced it further.”