Adam’s

Dublin auction house Adam’s has appointed Thibault Duval as head of its newly formed Asian art department (above).

He trained at museums including the Louvre and worked at auction houses such as Artcurial. He is a member of the Société des Amis du Musée Guimet, Paris, and the London Oriental Ceramic Society.

Duval’s first sale at Adam’s, a two-day event, will be held in late June.

It had been put together while Duval was in lockdown in France and finalised while he quarantined in a hotel in Dublin, once he had arrived in Ireland.

The Asian art auction comprises more than 500 lots consigned from a range of international collections.

Chiswick Auctions

Dr Albert Godetzky has joined Chiswick Auctions as head of Old Master paintings and works on paper.

A specialist in 16th-18th century northern European art, he is currently associate lecturer at the Courtauld Institute of Art, where he will continue to teach when he starts at Chiswick.

Before joining the Courtauld, Dr Godetzky was the Harry M Weinrebe curatorial fellow at the National Gallery. He has also worked with several private collectors of Old Masters.

Adrian Biddell, head of paintings and fine art at Chiswick, said: “We have three Old Master sales a year and it is an area that has been growing in stature in recent years. Albert brings us great depth and considerable breadth to build on our strengths in this ever-fascinating field and constantly evolving market.”

Ketterer Kunst

German auction house Ketterer Kunst has hired a former director and head of Sotheby’s in Munich.

Countess Nicola Keglevich will join the executive team from August as senior director for strategy and internationalisation.

Keglevich was with Sotheby‘s for almost 15 years. Prior to this she worked for international art advisory firm Gurr Johns.

Numismatic Literary Guild

The Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) has appointed Dr Ursula Kampmann to its board.

Kampmann is editor-in-chief at CoinsWeekly and founded German and English language MuenzenWoche (CoinsWeekly), Cosmos of Collectibles and Bookophile and owns Numismatischer Pressedienst (Numismatic Press Service).

She is the first overseas member of the organisation’s board, succeeding long-time executive Donn Pearlman who stepped down after serving as a board member a half dozen times since the 1980s and as 2017-18 NLG interim executive director.

The other members of the NLG board are Bob Fritsch, Michael Shutterly, Mel Wacks, and Doug Winter. Maurice Rosen serves as treasurer.

Established in 1968, the NLG is a non-profit organisation open to all hobby writers, journalists and content producers for print, broadcast and online media.

Book dealer writes his own tome

Book dealer Rick Gekoski has written a book about his career in dealing and how he unearthed treasures from unlikely places.

Gekoski came from his native US to do a PhD at Oxford, and went on to teach English at the University of Warwick. However in 1982, tired of lecturing, he decided to become a full-time rare book dealer, specialising in important 20th-century first editions.

His book, Guarded by Dragons, is published in July by Little, Brown Book Group.