Laura Chesters



Tennants Auctioneers

Tennants in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, has hired three valuers to its team.

General valuer Jody Beighton joins from his family’s auction house Paul Beighton Auctioneers in Rotherham. He has a keen interest in ceramics, particularly 18th century English porcelain, and joins as auctioneer and part of the general valuations team. He will conduct appraisals daily and catalogue the fortnightly antiques and interiors sales.

Rohan McCulloch joins as pictures specialist. McCulloch started at Bonhams Knightsbridge before joining Sotheby’s and later becoming a dealer. He has also worked at St George Valuations, Chiswick Auctions and Lyon & Turnbull.

Rick Parrish is a coins, tokens and banknotes specialist and has worked in the numismatic trade for 15 years. He joins from Numismatic Guarenty Corporation.

Bonhams

Bonhams has made a number of changes in its motoring team. James Knight, who has been a member of Bonhams’ motoring division since 2000, is to step down from his role as group chairman of Bonhams Motoring and become a consultant with the department.

The team will now be led by Maarten ten Holder who joins as managing director of the division in London, with a worldwide remit.

Holder joins from RM Sotheby’s where he was the executive vice-president, heading up the European region.

Born in the Netherlands, he joined Sotheby’s in 1996 and held senior management roles across the major divisions in Amsterdam, Milan, New York and London. He left the company to take on his most recent role as executive vice president of RM Sotheby’s in 2018.

Bonhams has also acquired The Market, an online marketplaces for classic and collectable car and motorcycle auctions founded in Oxfordshire in 2017.

Alex Fortescue, managing partner of Epiris (owner of Bonhams), said: “We have always had a clear vision for Bonhams: a digitally-enabled business occupying the leading global position in its niches. This acquisition is another step towards this.”

Bruneau & Co Auctioneers

Bruneau & Co in Cranston, Rhode Island, in the US will hold its first-ever historic arms and militaria auction on May 1 featuring more than 400 lots from the American Revolution through to the modern day.