Laura Chesters



Due to coronavirus restrictions Masterpiece London has been rescheduled for June 22, 2022 and its management has decided to instead hold online alternatives to the fair alongside small scale live events during the summer (when restrictions allow).

Lucie Kitchener, managing director and Philip Hewat-Jaboor, chairman of the fair, said: “We had hoped that it would be possible to come together with our exhibitors, patrons and visitors for the fair this June, however the continually evolving impact of the pandemic and the current uncertainty around international travel restrictions has meant we are focusing our efforts on an online and a series of smaller-scale live events this summer.”

It will announce details of these in due course.

Fair organiser The Antiques Dealers Fair Limited (ADFL) has negotiated with the National Trust to find new dates for The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair this summer after coronavirus restrictions forced the event to reschedule.

The fair had been planned for May but will now take place on June 18-20 after the National Trust granted a licence to go ahead. Dealers have signed up and tickets are now on sale.

The fair was one of the few that could take place last year as it is held outside in a purpose-built marquee in the National Trust’s Petworth House in West Sussex. Last year it took place in September (pictured) having also been delayed.

Also this month, Mayfair Art Weekend announced new dates for its upcoming events.

The Mayfair Sculpture Trail will run from June 2-27, a special late evening viewing with galleries open until 8pm will take place on June 25, and then the full MAW will take place on June 25-27 with free talks, tours, performances and family activities across the participating galleries.

The full programme of live events will be announced on the MAW website in June and will be planned in line with government guidelines.

Meanwhile London Art Week will go ahead as a mixture of in person exhibitions this summer and online events.