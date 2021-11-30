Laura Chesters



Slowik, an interior decorator who previously spent two decades at Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler, recently set up his own eponymous practice while Foley is a designer, dealer and interior designer.

The couple live in a cottage in Suffolk’s Dedham Vale and items curated from Cheffins upcoming sale have been photographed in their home as part of a promotion of the auction.

Foley said: “These beautiful images were shot in our home in the Dedham Vale, it is normally filled with items we’ve collected from auctions over the years, many from Cheffins, so it was a huge amount of fun to curate a selection of things we love from this sale alongside some of our own kit.

“The house is a modest but charming early 19th century cottage, originally it was a place we escaped to for weekends and so we’ve never spent a lot of time or money on building works - the plan was always to make a place that was enjoyable as quickly as possible!

“The uniqueness of items from auction is something we find genuinely thrilling, it gives a sense of character to a place, everything you see here was achieved in a single day, and despite knowing that much of it was going off to be offered for sale, we felt the result was perfectly our home!”

Cheffins Fine sale takes place on December 8-9 and advice and information from Slowik and Foley can be found on Cheffins website.

A number of auction houses have worked with interior designers to promote sales. Christie’s and Sotheby’s regularly team up with well-known names while both Dreweatts and Fellows have held events with interior decorators and designers.