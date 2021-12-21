Laura Chesters



The group provides support for more junior art market professionals by linking up with established members of the industry.

It is looking for mentees to join the programme who will receive up to three hours mentoring between January and April next year with a seasoned, industry professional. It also runs group mentoring sessions to explore different career paths.

It is looking for mentees to join the program from the following groups:

Those who do not have access or an existing network in the Art Market and who wish to understand and pursue a career in the industry. Those whose careers are disrupted by the pandemic or times we are living in, by redundancy, job challenges or work/life challenges

Contact them via Instagram on @artmarketmentors