Laura Chesters



Auction house Reeman Dansie in Colchester, Essex earlier this year sold a ‘lost’ portrait of a young boy and is now offering a portrait of a chaplain to King Charles I.

The popularity of Beale has grown in recent years.

Beale was one of only a small number of female artists working professionally in London during her day. Born in Barrow, Suffolk, the daughter of a clergyman, she studied under the portraitist Sir Peter Lely and, as her reputation grew, by the 1670s her work was in considerable demand.

She and her husband Charles Beale (1632-1705), a cloth merchant who was also an amateur painter, had two sons, Charles and Bartholomew.

The Beale painting to be offered at Reeman Dansie’s East Anglian, Fine Art & Antiques Sale on April 27-29 depicts Jeremy Taylor, chaplain in ordinary to King Charles I and is estimated at £6000-10,000 on April 28.

The painting was previously owned by Nicholas Bromley Davenport at Capesthorne Hall, Cheshire. The current vendor's late father purchased it at Christie's on April 15, 1994.

A copy of the label at the back states 'This picture was originally at Baginton Hall and is an Heirloom under the will of William Bromley Davenport who died in 1884; removed from Baginton Hall during the fire of 1899 and rehung in 1902 at Capesthorne Hall'.

Reeman Dansie sold another Beale in its January 26-27 sale. The portrait of a young boy was similar to a number of known portraits by Beale of her son Bartholomew. It was hammered own at £100,000 following an estimate of £400-600.

The Reeman Dansie sale next week also includes items from the late dealer Robert Barley.