Laura Chesters



The signs were created by architect and designer Sir Misha Black (1910-77) in 1967. The familiar black and red sans serif lettering is copyrighted, meaning they cannot be reproduced without permission from the council.

Among the highlights at the timed online sale running from February 17- March 3 is Abbey Road NW8 – now famous for the 1969 album cover by The Beatles and home of the Abbey Road Studios.

This example carries an estimate of £1000-2000.

Other lots include a few familiar to the antiques trade: Pimlico Road SW1 and Westbourne Park Road W2 (both with a £100-200 estimate).

Each sign is offered with a signed Certificate of Authenticity and a reminder that because they have been outside they have been exposed to the elements, and many have losses to the edges, but are in overall good condition.

Catherine Southon said: “This is a chance for buyers to own a unique piece of London’s history.”