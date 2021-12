Laura Chesters



On the morning of December 21 a Giallo Antico marble Roman lamp in the form of a satyr, with a Rosso Antico marble handle, was stolen from the gallery.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or the Met police on 101 quoting Crime Reference Number 6555384/21.

