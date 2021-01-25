Roland Arkell



1. Art Deco cabinet

Sworders’ Design sale to be held ‘live online’ on January 26 includes a collection of work by Art Deco giant Jules Leleu (1883-1961).

The 10 lots have been consigned by the Greek descendants of Celestine Galani, the wife of shipping magnate John Galani who was a friend of Jules Leleu. Based less than a mile away from the Maison Leleu which was at 65 Avenue Franklin Roosevelt in Paris, Celestine commissioned him in to decorate her entire apartment at 81 Avenue Marceau in the 1940s.

They include a Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) pattern rosewood and marquetry cabinet (pictured above). Inlaid in ebony and mother-of-pearl marquetry and applied with gilt bronze, it bears comparison with the better-known work of contemporary Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann.

It carries a guide of £10,000-15,000.

2. Edward Bawden print

This late work by Edward Bawden (1903-89), Among the Marsh Arabs, 1986, was printed in an edition of 75 by Hurtwood Press. Signed, titled and numbered in pencil, it is guided at £300-500 by Modern Art Auctions in Scarborough on January 26.

View and bid for this Bawden print via thesaleroom.com.

3. William and Mary miniature chest of drawers

Featuring in Reeman Dansie’s two-day Antiques & Fine Art sale on January 26-27 is this William and Mary olive wood oyster veneered miniature chest of drawers, estimated at £1000-2000.

It is one of around 150 lots in the sale from the estate of the late Jane Sumner, the well-respected dealer who traded with her partner John Braund under the banner of Turpin Antiques.

View and bid for this miniature chest of drawers via thesaleroom.com.

4. Electroplated tea set

The Modern Home sale at Roseberys London on January 27 features this three-piece electroplated tea set with stamped marks for James Dixon & Sons. The Aesthetic movement design with engine-turned decoration and raised on ball feet is attributed to Christopher Dresser.

Estimate £350-450.

5. Dame Laura Knight picture

The January 28-29 sale at David Lay in Penzance includes this 21½in x 2ft 5in (55 x 73cm) work by Dame Laura Knight.

The oil on canvas study, c.1913, depicts Ella Naper, the model in one of the artist’s most important works: Self Portrait with Model of the same date. It has never been seen on the market before, having always hung in the Naper family home.

Estimate £60,000-80,000.

6. Lalique car mascot

The Interiors Sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on January 27 includes this René Lalique Falcon pattern clear glass car mascot. This example of model 1124, designed c.1925, comes with its original illuminating radiator mount engraved for Breves Galleries in Knightsbridge.

Breves Galleries was Lalique's London distributor of car mascots, with these particular mounts patented in 1929.

Estimate £300-500. View and bid for this Lalique car mascot via thesaleroom.com.

7. American Revolutionary War cow horn flask

This cow horn powder flask is engraved with the cypher GR for George III and the inscription Adam Starbuck His Horn Pass On Ao 1777… A Pox on all Rebel. To the reverse is an engraving of the ‘North River’ (the Hudson) with named tributaries and encampments including the Half Moon, Stillwater, Saratoga, Fort Miller and the Royal Block House at Fort Edward.

These encampments featured in the Saratoga campaign, culminating in the British defeat on October 1777.

Forum Auctions says the horn was “almost certainly procured by an American, loyal to the British cause”. On January 28 it is expected to bring £5000-7000.

View and bid for this American Revolution cow horn flask via thesaleroom.com.

8. Dad's Army annual

This copy of the 1976 Dad’s Army annual is signed to the inside pages by 11 members of the cast including Arthur Lowe, Clive Dunn, Arnold Ridley, Ian Lavender, Frank Williams, Edward Sinclair and John Laurie.

At the sale of autographs at Chaucer Auctions on January 27 it is expected to sell for £100-140.

View and bid for this Dad's Army annual via thesaleroom.com.

9. Maltese harbour picture

This 7 x 16in (18 x 40cm) 19th century gouache depicts vessels off the Grand Harbour of Valetta in Malta. At Denhams in Horsham, West Sussex, on January 27-28, the guide is £150-200.

View and bid for this Malta harbour picture via thesaleroom.com.

10. Advertising sign

This die-cut and lithographed cardboard floor standing advertising display was made for Whiteway’s Devonshire Cyder. It takes the form of a set of traffic lights, about 5ft (1.5m) high, accompanied by a smaller showcard in the form of a young lady holding an oversized apple.

At a sale of advertising memorabilia at Chippenham Auction Rooms on January 30 the estimate is £500-800.

View and bid for this advertising sign via thesaleroom.com.