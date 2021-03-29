Roland Arkell



1. Union Jack enamel sign

This 4ft 6in (1.37m) version of the well-known BP Motor Spirit Union Jack enamel sign (above) by the Falkirk Iron Co Ltd has a guide of £350-450 at a Collectors Auction held by Special Auction Services in Newbury on March 30.

View and bid for this Union Jack enamel sign via thesaleroom.com.

2. George III Gothic chair

This George III mahogany Gothic side chair, c.1760, is on offer at Dreweatts of Donnington Priory on March 30-31 from the family of well-known local collector Daisy Fellowes.

Her home Donnington Grove was built in 1763 for the historian and antiquarian James Pettit Andrews and designed in Strawberry Hill Gothic style.

The chair bears many similarities with chairs designed by Richard Bentley and made by the London cabinet-maker William Hallett.

Estimate £3000-5000.

View and bid for this George III Gothic chair via thesaleroom.com.

3. Silver box

This unmarked silver counter box made c.1632 is a type associated with the workshops of Simon and Willem de Passe.

The Sovereigns of England boxes, pierced to the cover with a bust of Charles I and to the base with Henriette Maria, were originally sold with 36 counters each depicting English monarchs from Edward the Confessor to James I, plus Mary Queen of Scots and other Stuart royals.

This example retaining 31 counters comes for sale at Chiswick Auctions in west London on March 31 with a guide of £2000-3000.

View and bid for this silver box via thesaleroom.com.

4. Pâte-sur-pâte vase

This 11in (27cm) pâte-sur-pâte vase by Wood & Sons with the facsimile signature of Frederick Rhead has a guide of £80-120 at Bushey Auctions in Hertfordshire on April 1. View and bid for this vase via thesaleroom.com.