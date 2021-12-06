Roland Arkell



1. Mixed media collage

The Jonathan Grimble collection of Modern British, Cornish and St Ives School is to be sold by Cornwall firm David Lay on December 7.

The sale will be on view at Grimble’s stylish seafront home in Penzance. A well-known figure in the Cornish art world, Grimble was the executor of the estate of Sandra Blow (1925-2006).

Estimated at £10,000-20,000 is No. Five Indigo, a 4 x 4ft x (1.21 x 1.22m) mixed media and collage on board signed, inscribed and dated 1983. Blow bequeathed this work to Grimble as a token of thanks.

2. Seated Girl picture

A gallery label to the verso reveals that this oil on canvas by Sir Matthew Smith (British,1879-1959) was purchased from Crane Kalman Gallery (178 Brompton Road, London, SW3) by Mr and Mrs Sydney Gilliat in January 1969.

It has come by descent to Halls’ Christmas Auction on December 8 in Shrewsbury.

Seated Girl, 2ft 1½in x 21½in (65 x 54cm) without frame, is estimated at £6000-8000.

3. Nathaniel Hone picture

The upcoming Irish Art sale at Adam’s in Dublin on December 8 includes this Nathaniel Hone (1831-1917) oil on board measuring 12 x 16in (30 x 40cm). The subject is one Hone pained on many occasions, the expansive stretch of sand at Malahide Beach.

4. Tibetan mask

The Fine Sale at Cheffins in Cambridge on December 8-9 includes the Alain Rouveure collection which features 220 lots of Nepalese, Bhutanese and Tibetan art.

Rouveure, who first visited Nepal in 1979 at a moment when rare and early artefacts were readily available to buy, had the long-term intention of establishing a museum there. As the political situation makes that too difficult, he has chosen to sell part of his collection to benefit the Alain Rouveure Nepal Fund, including a large group of dancer’s masks, shamen dresses and ritual artefacts.

Elements have been regularly exhibited in Paris, Venice, Milan and Switzerland including this carved wood mask of Krodha from southern Tibet, carbon dated to 1430-1620, with an estimate of £25,000-35,000.

5. George Bissill picture

A large collection of work by George Bissill (1896-1973), the Derbyshire miner who became a successful artist, is being offered at Mallams.

The paintings, drawings and prints have been consigned by an Oxford lady whose father was left the contents of the artist’s home and studio in Ashmansworth, Hampshire, almost 40 years ago.

“The paintings have not been seen since they were taken from George Bissill’s studio in 1983”, says Kate Pattinson. “My father Arthur Smith cleared out the entire body of his work – a much larger collection than is offered here – and stored it in attics and cupboards and under beds.”

Mallams estimates the pictures will be bring between £15,000-25,000 and will offer the collection in three parts, the first to be sold on December 8-9. It focuses chiefly on Bissill’s early career, in particular his mining and Great War subjects.

This signed 14¼ x 18in (36 x 46cm) oil on canvas, Ramming the Rod, is estimated at £700-1000.

6. Samuel Peploe still life

The Scottish pictures sale at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on December 9 includes a number of works by Samuel Peploe (1871-1935).

This 9 x 12in (23 x 30cm) oil on canvas Still Life with Books comes from a series of still-lifes which date from c.1903, the period in which Peploe established his reputation as one of Scotland’s leading painters. After success at the Royal Scottish Academy and Royal Glasgow Institute annual exhibitions, he had his first solo exhibition in Edinburgh in 1903.

With a provenance that includes The Scottish Gallery, Edinburgh, The Fine Art Society, London, and Spink & Son, London, it has an estimate of £40,000-60,000. View this Samuel Peploe picture via thesaleroom.com.