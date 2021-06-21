Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Colt revolver

This Colt percussion revolver, the 1849 London Pocket, retains virtually all its original blued finish.

It comes complete with its James Dixon flask, Colt cleaning rod, signed double cavity iron bullet-mould and ‘L’ shaped nipple-key plus an American-style walnut case retaining an original parchment instruction label.

With the serial number 2942, for 1854, it comes for sale at Holts in Wolferton, Norfolk, on June 21-22 with a guide of £2000-3000.

View and bid for this Colt percussion revolver via thesaleroom.com.

2. Cricket match handbill

This rare handbill for a cricket match played between an England side and Sussex at the Royal Brighton Cricket Ground in 1827 carries a guide of £2000-3000 at Special Auction Services in Newbury on June 22.

The single printed sheet, purchased by the vendor at Christie’s in 2010, reads: The Third Grand Match of Cricket will be played on the above ground, for 1000 Sovereigns, on Monday, the 23rd day of July, 1827, and following days.

View and bid for this handbill for a cricket match via thesaleroom.com.

3. Newlyn fisherman picture

A house visit in Cornwall uncovered 50 works amassed by a lady who spent many years collecting paintings mainly by local artists.

They will be coming up for sale on June 23 at Plymouth Auction Rooms. Among the collection, eight works by Fred Yates can be found alongside others by Alexander Mackenzie, Hugh Ridge, John Piper, Joe March and Robert Lenkiewicz.

Pictured here is a 3ft x 2ft 4in (92 x 70cm) oil on canvas by Jack Pender (1918-98), which is known as Newlyn Fisherman.

Pender was born in Mousehole, Cornwall, and taught at Plymouth Art School. He exhibited with the Newlyn and Penwith societies from the late 1940s.

Estimate £1500-2000.

View and bid for this Newlyn Fisherman picture via thesaleroom.com.

4. Romantic landscape

Tayler & Fletcher’s British Sporting Art and History auction on June 24-25 includes a signed oil on canvas by John Wootton (British, c.1682-1764).

Consigned from a Gloucestershire country house, A Romantic Landscape is, says the saleroom, ‘in remarkably good condition considering its great age and is a virtuoso rendition by the artist at the height of his powers’.

Reminiscent of the Flemish Style in vogue at the time, the artist ‘doffs his cap’ to his illustrious masters Jan Wyck and Jan Siberechts, with both of whom he collaborated on occasion. His principal sponsors were the Duke of Beaufort, the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Oxford.

The estimate at the sale in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, is £7000-10,000.

View and bid for this landscape via thesaleroom.com.

5. Jacobite goblet

This unrecorded Jacobite goblet, c.1759, is engraved with the inscription The Confederate Hunt, Lady Wins Wynne Lady Paramount while the reverse carries the names of the ‘lady patronesses’ from 1754-58, above the political slogan Hark Wenman & Dashwood/ Sr Watn & old Interest/ for Ever.

In Jacobite clubs the lady patroness was usually an unmarried lady of the neighbourhood and the only female member allowed to attend club dinners. Typically these meetings were political gatherings held in support of the Tories and to oppose the Whigs. This goblet refers to Messrs Wenman and Dashwood who, in 1754, had been the Tory candidates for Oxfordshire.

Like the three other ‘Confederate Hunt’ goblets known, this example is broken following what must have been a particularly riotous club meeting.

It comes for sale at Bonhams’ Fine Glass & British Ceramics auction on June 23 with a guide of £5000-10,000.

View and bid for this Jacobite goblet via thesaleroom.com.