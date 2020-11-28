Laura Chesters



However a new initiative has enabled Portobello and Golborne market to go digital.

The market stalls are now listed on the dscvr app for users to find local businesses and traders online and new virtual fairs will be held on the @VisitPortobello Instagram page.

Food stalls on the street were able to remain open during lockdown but the rest of the market and shops on the street will be able to reopen on December 2.

The market held its first virtual antiques fair on @VisitPortobello Instagram page in October and again on November 21. Two more take place this weekend (November 28-29).

Cllr Catherine Faulks, lead member for Economy, Employment and Innovation at Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, said: “It’s a difficult time for market traders and local businesses with national Covid-19 restrictions – which is why we’re bringing Christmas online this year, to give people another way to shop and support local business owners.”

Keep up to date with the latest market news @VisitPortobello on Twitter and Instagram or at www.VisitPortobello.com.