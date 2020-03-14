02_Pierre Bonnard, Fruit and Fruit Dishes.jpg
Pierre Bonnard’s ‘Fruit and Fruit Dishes’ c. 1930 is one of five paintings by the artist included in the Keithly’s gift to the Cleveland Museum of Art. Nancy F. and Joseph P. Keithley Collection Gift, 2020.100.

Impressionist and Modern paintings, Chinese and Japanese ceramics and other works art are among the 97 works coming to the CMA as outright gifts. A further 17 have been promised to the museum’s collection in the future. It is the museum’s largest gift in more than 60 years.

The collection has been given by Joseph and Nancy Keithly and is the largest gift since the bequest of another private collection in 1958.

Yellow Glazed Bowl, early 1500s China, Ming dynasty (1368–1644), Zhengde mark and period (1505–21) Porcelain; 18.1cm Nancy F. and Joseph P. Keithley Collection Gift, 2020.180.

Works include five paintings by Pierre Bonnard, four by Maurice Denis and Edouard Vuillard each and others by artists such as Félix Valloton, Georges Braque, Pablo Picasso and Pierre Bonnard.

A selection of works will be on display at the CMA from March 17.

Director William Griswold said: “It would be difficult to overstate the impact of Joe and Nancy’s gift and promised gift. It is nothing short of transformative, and it will permanently enrich our holdings.”


