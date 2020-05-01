Laura Chesters



The artwork to be offered via thesaleroom.com is by the urban artist James McQueen.

His pictures often focus on reworking Penguin Classic book titles. The 6ft x 4ft (1.83 x 1.22m) picture, titled ‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone”, has a starting estimate of £2000 and was handpainted by McQueen to support the NHS.

Forum Auctions chief executive Stephan Ludwig said: “We are tremendously grateful to James for having created this unique and substantial artwork to raise charitable funds for the Covid-19 Urgent Appeal. Our public healthcare system is performing absolutely brilliantly and the painting’s poignant message underscores one of the more challenging and unpopular debates surrounding the NHS’ future structure.”

James McQueen said: “I have been truly touched by the courage that NHS staff have shown during this crisis. It takes a special kind of person to do the job that they do. They are real life heroes. We must commemorate those who have and will sadly lose their lives during this terrible time and to remember how much we need the NHS.”

The auction will be webcast live at 6pm on May 8 with Forum’s Rupert Powell on the rostrum. Bids can be placed in advance from midday on May 1 via thesaleroom.com.

A number of auction houses and dealers have hosted sales to raise money for the NHS and hospitals to help with the coronavirus pandemic including Sotheby's celebrity sale.

To see more on dealers and auction houses raising money for Covid-19 NHS charity appeals read Antiques Trade Gazette's latest NHS charity round-up.