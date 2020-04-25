Laura Chesters



As previously reported in Antiques Trade Gazette here, Bonhams, Cheffins, Hansons and dealer James Hyman Gallery have all organised charity sales.

Earlier this week jewellery specialist Elmwood’s held an auction on April 23 to help the National Emergencies Trust.

The latest to reveal plans to help include auction house Ewbanks and dealers Parker Gallery and Jonathan Cooper Gallery.

A 77-lot timed online auction has opened with works from a group of dealers including The Parker Gallery as well as private consignments from dealers’ clients. The 20% buyer's premium will go to charity. Read all about the Fine Art timed auction on thesaleroom.com here.

Surrey’s Ewbank’s Auctioneers will hold a charity auction for the NHS and local hospital.

The Ewbank’s Rainbow Charity Auction, a timed online auction running from May 8 to May 18 will raise money for the Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth and for the Royal Surrey Hospital in Guildford.

The auction house’s entertainment and sporting memorabilia specialist Alastair McCrea planned the sale after his wife Caroline returned to work as an advanced critical care practitioner in the intensive care unit at Portsmouth hospital.

She joins her twin sister, Francesca, a doctor working there. Both women have just returned to work from maternity leave, leaving their 9 month-old babies at home.

The lots offered at the sale will be vouchers for events and experiences.

To donate an item for the auction, email the pledge or voucher to Alastair@ewbankauctions.co.uk. All donations should be made by May 7.

Jonathan Cooper Gallery has created a 1000 piece puzzle for its online exhibition for artist Harry Steen which will be sold to raise money for the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal. Find out more on the Jonathan Cooper Gallery website.

Northern Ireland auction house Wilsons Auctions has launched the ‘A Bid For Kindness’ initiative. Wilsons’ has offered to use their knowledge and platform for online auctions and put them to a good use during the current COVID crisis by offering a free-of-charge series of charity auctions. Its first auction is planned for May 1 with lots including this Sunset over London by Ben Mosley.